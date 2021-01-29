ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Short Interest Update

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZipLink stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. ZipLink has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

