Zippie (ZIPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $908.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $379,825.21 and approximately $908.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Zippie Coin Profile

Zippie is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Zippie Coin Trading

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.