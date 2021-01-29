ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.48 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $67.48 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

