Zloadr (ZDR) Trading Down 56.8% This Week

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $78,612.88 and approximately $72,731.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

