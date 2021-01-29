Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zoned Properties stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Zoned Properties has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
