Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoned Properties stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Zoned Properties has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

