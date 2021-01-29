ZPER 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. ZPER has a total market cap of $410,017.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00085450 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012382 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

