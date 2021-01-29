ZrCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,030.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $65,030.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

