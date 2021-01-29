Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.32.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
