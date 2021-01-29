ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.14. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.