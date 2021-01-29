ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Achieves $707,363.61

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $707,363.61 and $182.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

