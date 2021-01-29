Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ZRSEF remained flat at $$509.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.69. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $509.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

