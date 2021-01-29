ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 222.8% from the December 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.57 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

