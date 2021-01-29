ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Down 5.1%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 2,111,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,541,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

