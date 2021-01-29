Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,771. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.