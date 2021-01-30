-$0.35 EPS Expected for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLND opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

