0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. 0x has a market capitalization of $465.00 million and approximately $114.99 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

