0xcert Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $767,668.79 and approximately $54,282.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00876857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04301278 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017981 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.