0xcert Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $780,129.76 and approximately $55,620.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

