101,724 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

