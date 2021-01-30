10,909 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

