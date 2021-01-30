1,163,144 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,163,144 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

