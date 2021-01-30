118,260 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

