118,638 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $4,292,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

