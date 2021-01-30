13,532 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.11. 11,825,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

