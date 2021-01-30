147,000 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Webster Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

