1,539 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

