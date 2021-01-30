15,741 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Purchased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.36. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average is $272.43. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $299.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

