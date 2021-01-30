$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $17.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.19 million and the highest is $18.13 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.