17,483 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

