1,750,000 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for 3.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 1.10% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The firm has a market cap of $695.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

