178,801 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.85. 2,561,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.