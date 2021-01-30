190,756 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,292,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

