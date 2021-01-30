1irstcoin Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $76,899.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000935 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00372878 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000216 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

