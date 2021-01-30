1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,476,259 over the last three months.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

