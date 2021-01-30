28,419 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $46.87 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

