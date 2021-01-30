28,891 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

