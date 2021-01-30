29,934 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

