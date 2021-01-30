31,467 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

