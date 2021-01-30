3,187 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $351.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

