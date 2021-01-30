3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,028.03

Shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,028.03 and traded as high as $1,123.01. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,111.50, with a volume of 1,283,705 shares traded.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group Plc (III.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

Get 3i Group Plc (III.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,028.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.