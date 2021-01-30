3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.47

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $297.47 and traded as high as $299.50. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $298.50, with a volume of 986,255 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

