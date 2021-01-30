42,475 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

