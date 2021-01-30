49,024 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

