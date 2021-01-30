4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,070.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $683,142.05 and approximately $338,070.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

