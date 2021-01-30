52,030 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.