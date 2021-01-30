57,781 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

