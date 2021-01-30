58,803 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,165,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $13,002,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

