623,055 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 623,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,000. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 4.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,133,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,229. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

