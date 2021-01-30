62,879 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

