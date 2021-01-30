65,790 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

